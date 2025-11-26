Barchart.com
Hogs Rally on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Lean hog futures posted Wednesday gains of $1.95 to $2.50 as bulls were catching some pre-Black Friday sales. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $73.57 in the Wednesday PM report, up $1.85 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 24 at $82.81. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a normal open on Friday and an early close.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday afternoon report was back up $2 to $94.25 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 8,000 head below last week and down 340 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.425, up $1.975,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.375, up $2.375

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $85.350, up $2.400,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 81.375s +2.375 +3.01%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.425s +1.975 +2.52%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 85.350s +2.400 +2.89%
Lean Hogs

