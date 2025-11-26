Cotton Showing Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are up 39 to 99 points so far on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are up 13 cents per barrel at $58.08 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.064 lower to $99.525. The markets will be closed on Thursday.

Commitment of Traders data, still delayed from to the government shutdown, showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding another 5,017 contracts to their now record net short position as of 10/14 to 81,343 contracts.

The November 25 online auction from The Seam showed 6,457 bales sold at an average price of 59.97 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Monday at 74.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/25 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.43, up 99 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.61, up 38 points,