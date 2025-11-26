Barchart.com
Cotton Showing Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton futures are up 39 to 99 points so far on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are up 13 cents per barrel at $58.08 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.064 lower to $99.525. The markets will be closed on Thursday.

Commitment of Traders data, still delayed from to the government shutdown, showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding another 5,017 contracts to their now record net short position as of 10/14 to 81,343 contracts. 

The November 25 online auction from The Seam showed 6,457 bales sold at an average price of 59.97 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Monday at 74.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/25 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 62.43, up 99 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.61, up 38 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.78, up 35 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

