Merck & Co. Stock: Is MRK Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a leading global healthcare company specializing in the research, development, and distribution of prescription medicines, vaccines, and animal health products. Its operations are divided into two main segments: Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on human medicines and vaccines for various health conditions, and Animal Health, which provides veterinary products to ensure animal well-being.

Headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey, Merck serves a worldwide market, leveraging innovation and robust R&D to address diverse health challenges effectively. With a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, the company can be classified as a “mega-cap” stock.

Merck’s stock reached a 52-week high of $105.84 on Nov. 25, after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansa raised the company’s rating to “Overweight,” seeing a future beyond its flagship drug Keytruda, and is down only marginally from that level. Over the past three months, Merck’s stock has gained 23.9%. On the other hand, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) has gained 16.6% over the same period. Therefore, Merck has outperformed its peers in the sector.

Over the longer term, an ambiguity manifests. Over the past 52 weeks, Merck’s stock increased by 4.5%, underperforming XLV’s 9.2% gain over the same period. On the other hand, the stock is up by 36.2% over the past six months, outperforming the ETF’s 21.8% gains. The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early November.

On Oct. 30, Merck announced sound growth in its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s sales increased by 4% year-over-year (YOY) to $17.28 billion, marginally above the $17.06 billion expected by Wall Street analysts. Despite the solid results, Merck’s stock dropped marginally intraday on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

This topline growth was driven by a 4% annual increase in pharmaceutical sales, to reach $15.61 billion, driven by growth in the oncology, cardiovascular, and diabetes segments. Merck’s adjusted EPS increased by a robust 64% YOY to $2.58, above analysts’ $2.36 predicted figure. The company also highlighted its Verona Pharma acquisition and expanded spending in R&D and U.S. manufacturing as potential tailwinds.

We compare Merck’s performance with that of another pharma giant, Pfizer Inc. (PFE), which has declined 1.7% over the past 52 weeks but gained 10.3% over the past six months. Therefore, Merck has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Merck’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $104.83 indicates a marginal downside compared to current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $139 indicates a 31.6% upside.