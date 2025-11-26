Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is QUALCOMM Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on pc and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on pc and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $173.4 billion, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a leading semiconductor and wireless technology company known for developing mobile connectivity innovations and powering much of the global smartphone ecosystem. Best known for its Snapdragon chipsets and advanced 5G modems, Qualcomm supplies high-performance SoCs widely used in Android devices and also holds a valuable patent portfolio that generates major revenue through technology licensing. The San Diego, California-based company’s business operates primarily through chip sales (QCT) and licensing royalties (QTL), giving it both volume and high-margin revenue. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Qualcomm fits this criterion perfectly. Its key competitive strengths include its dominant patent portfolio and licensing model, which generate strong, recurring, high-margin revenue and give it influence over global wireless standards such as 4G and 5G. Its Snapdragon platform delivers industry-leading performance and connectivity, making it a top choice for premium and flagship smartphones. 

Qualcomm also benefits from a fabless business model, allowing efficient scaling without heavy manufacturing costs, and a diverse product strategy that stretches beyond smartphones into automotive, IoT, and edge-AI computing, reducing dependence on any single market. 

Shares of QCOM declined 20.7% from its 52-week high of $205.95 touched on Oct. 27. QCOM stock has surged 4.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In 2025, QCOM shares have risen 6.3%, lagging behind the NASDAQ's 19.2% rally over the same period. Moreover, QCOM's shares have increased 2.8% over the past year, trailing the $NASX’s 20.8% rise. 

QCOM shares have been trading above their 200-day moving averages since the end of August, but have dipped below their 50-day moving average recently.  

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, QUALCOMM released its fiscal 2025 Q4 results, and its shares rose 4%. The company reported revenue of $11.27 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by strong momentum in its semiconductor division. QCT revenue climbed to $9.82 billion, with handset sales advancing 14% and automotive and IoT segments growing 17% and 7% respectively, reflecting successful diversification beyond smartphones. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $3, beating analyst expectations. 

In comparison, rival NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has outperformed QCOM considerably, gaining 30.7% over the past 52 weeks and 32.4% on a YTD basis.

Nevertheless, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 29 analysts covering it, and its mean price target of $192.36 represents a premium of 17.8% from the prevailing market prices.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 177.82 -4.73 -2.59%
Nvidia Corp
$NASX 23,025.59 +153.58 +0.67%
Nasdaq Composite
QCOM 163.30 -1.76 -1.07%
Qualcomm Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot