Cotton Posting Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Cotton futures are trading with 9 to 25 points higher so far on Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.09 per barrel at $57.73 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.447 lower to $99.620.

Export Sales data for the week ending on October 9 showed 157,636 RB of cotton sales, below the week prior. Shipments were 139,250 RB, which was 11.71% below the previous week.

NASS released their last Crop Progress report for the year this afternoon showing the US cotton crop at 79% complete, behind the 80% average pace.

The November 24 online auction from The Seam showed 6,094 bales sold at an average price of 61.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Monday 21 at 74.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/24 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 61.44, up 9 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.24, up 24 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.45, up 22 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.13 +0.13 +0.20%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 61.44s +0.09 +0.15%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

