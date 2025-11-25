Cotton Posting Gains at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 9 to 25 points higher so far on Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.09 per barrel at $57.73 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.447 lower to $99.620.
Export Sales data for the week ending on October 9 showed 157,636 RB of cotton sales, below the week prior. Shipments were 139,250 RB, which was 11.71% below the previous week.
NASS released their last Crop Progress report for the year this afternoon showing the US cotton crop at 79% complete, behind the 80% average pace.
The November 24 online auction from The Seam showed 6,094 bales sold at an average price of 61.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Monday 21 at 74.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/24 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb last week, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday.
Dec 25 Cotton is at 61.44, up 9 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.24, up 24 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.45, up 22 points
