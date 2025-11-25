Barchart.com
Is Amgen Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

AMGEN Inc_ logo on website-by Jimmy Tudeschi via Shutterstock

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a leading biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics for serious illnesses. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen has a market capitalization of around $180 billion, making it one of the largest biotech firms in the world.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically recognized as “large-cap stocks”, a classification that reflects their financial heft, robust performance, and global market presence, and Amgen comfortably falls into this category. 

Amgen's shares have retreated just 3.3% from the 52-week high of $345.84, reached on Nov. 13. Over the past three months, AMGN stock has surged roughly 13.8%, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite ($NASX), which gained 6.2% during the same period.

Looking at the longer term, AMGN stock has gained 13.5% over the past 52 weeks and 28.3% on a YTD basis. NASX, in comparison, has risen 20% over the same 52-week period, while on a YTD basis, it is up 18.4%.

AMGN’s stock is seeing significant momentum lately and has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early October. 

AMGN stock is rallying recently, largely due to a very strong Q3 2025 earnings report, released on Nov. 4, with revenues jumping 12% year over year (YoY) to $9.6 billion, driven by double-digit sales growth across 16 of its key products. Growing demand for its newer medicines such as Repatha, Tezspire, Evenity and other rare disease drugs is contributing to top-line strength. In addition, non-GAAP EPS increased 1% YoY to $5.64. 

Its rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has pulled back 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and declined 15.6% YTD, lagging noticeably behind AMGN’s gains.

AMGN stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 32 analysts covering it, and the stock has surged past the mean price target of $325.04.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

