Is Amgen Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a leading biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics for serious illnesses. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen has a market capitalization of around $180 billion, making it one of the largest biotech firms in the world.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically recognized as “large-cap stocks”, a classification that reflects their financial heft, robust performance, and global market presence, and Amgen comfortably falls into this category.
Amgen's shares have retreated just 3.3% from the 52-week high of $345.84, reached on Nov. 13. Over the past three months, AMGN stock has surged roughly 13.8%, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite ($NASX), which gained 6.2% during the same period.
Looking at the longer term, AMGN stock has gained 13.5% over the past 52 weeks and 28.3% on a YTD basis. NASX, in comparison, has risen 20% over the same 52-week period, while on a YTD basis, it is up 18.4%.
AMGN’s stock is seeing significant momentum lately and has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early October.
AMGN stock is rallying recently, largely due to a very strong Q3 2025 earnings report, released on Nov. 4, with revenues jumping 12% year over year (YoY) to $9.6 billion, driven by double-digit sales growth across 16 of its key products. Growing demand for its newer medicines such as Repatha, Tezspire, Evenity and other rare disease drugs is contributing to top-line strength. In addition, non-GAAP EPS increased 1% YoY to $5.64.
Its rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has pulled back 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and declined 15.6% YTD, lagging noticeably behind AMGN’s gains.
AMGN stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 32 analysts covering it, and the stock has surged past the mean price target of $325.04.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.