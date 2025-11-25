Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Tuesday with Expanded Limits

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Live cattle futures saw $7.25 limit losses across most contracts on Monday, with $10.25 expanded limits set for Tuesday. Open interest was 4,652 contracts on Monday, suggest new selling interest. There was some light cash trade picked up on Monday at $208 by the USDA in the Western Corn Belt. Last week’s cash trade was $215-219 in the North, with $220-224 in the South. Feeder cattle futures closed Monday down the $9.25 limit across the board, with expanded limits of $13.25 for Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.34 to $336.38 on November 21. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 3,302 head for sale, with feeders down $10-20 and calves down $20-40 early. 

Late on Friday, Tyson announced that it is planning to close its 5,000 head per day Lexington, NE plant and shift its Amarillo, TX plant to a single full capacity shift. The shutdown isn’t expected until January 20, which limits the immediate impact (i.e. the December and February contracts), but longs want out. 

The monthly Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed the October placement total at 2.039 million head, down 10.02% from last year. Marketings during that month were down 8.02% to 1.697 million head. That took the November 1 on feed number to 11.706 million head, a 2.17% drop from last year and near trade estimates. 

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $14.98. Choice boxes were down 99 cents to $370.49, while Select was $1.47 lower at $355.51. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 120,000 head. That 4,000 head above last Monday but 2,245 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $207.200, down $7.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $207.525, down $7.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $207.900, down $7.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $304.975, down $9.250,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $297.800, down $9.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $296.100, down $9.250,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 207.900s -7.250 -3.37%
Live Cattle
LEG26 207.525s -7.250 -3.38%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 207.200s -7.250 -3.38%
Live Cattle
GFH26 297.800s -9.250 -3.01%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 304.975s -9.250 -2.94%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 296.100s -9.250 -3.03%
Feeder Cattle

