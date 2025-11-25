Is General Dynamics Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Global aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corporation (GD) was incorporated in 1952 but traces its legacy back to 1899 with the founding of the Electric Boat Company. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and valued at $91.9 billion by market capitalization, the company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

On Wall Street, “large-cap stocks” are companies valued at over $10 billion that set the tone and attract long-term confidence. General Dynamics fits that category effortlessly. Its scale, deep government ties, and decades-long execution are precisely why it climbed into the ranks of America’s most influential industrial players.

That prominence shows up in its stock performance too. GD stock touched its all-time high of $360.50 on Oct. 24 before cooling off slightly, now sitting 6.2% below that mark. Over the past three months, shares of General Dynamics have climbed 5.8% - a solid run, even if a touch shy of the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 6.6% uptick over the same time period.

Zooming out, GD’s rally over the past year was impressive. The stock is up 20%, matching the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s momentum. But 2025 has been the real spotlight moment. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, GD has surged 28.3%, comfortably outpacing the Nasdaq’s 18.4% rise.

GD’s stock has shown firm momentum, climbing steadily above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-June. This sustained strength signals a clean, upward trend supported by improving sentiment and strong demand. Even with recent pullbacks, the price continues to hold well above these key support levels, reinforcing GD’s broader bullish structure and its ability to stay on the front foot.

GD’s rally this year did not appear out of thin air, but was anchored in strong financial results. The company unveiled its Q3 report on Oct. 24, generating earnings of $3.88 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion, and the market took notice. The real spark came from its Aerospace segment, which surged more than 30%, fueled by Gulfstream deliveries jumping to 39 units and new bookings running at 1.3 times billings. It was the kind of operational footing that gives a stock its stride.

Then came a flurry of significant U.S. government contract awards, each one reinforcing the company’s standing as a backbone of national defense. These were not routine wins but foundational deals in areas central to security strategy, underscoring how deeply embedded GD is in America’s long-term defense architecture.

But the backdrop was not all smooth skies. Washington’s growing urgency around missile production – spurred by rising concerns over China – pushed GD deeper into the defense spotlight. At the same time, China’s tightening grip on critical mineral exports created bottlenecks that rippled through supply chains, making manufacturing more challenging across the sector. Add to that the political noise. U.S. defense leaders were pulling contractors into high-stakes discussions, and Democratic senators pressing GD’s tech arm over Medicaid system errors. Plenty of reasons for any stock to wobble.

Yet even in a market that punishes uncertainty, the stock held its ground and stayed green. The secret is GD’s commitment to shareholder returns, especially its dividend record, which acts like a ballast. 30 years of dividend increases, an average growth rate of 8.2%, and a payout ratio sitting comfortably at 38.4%, these are the strengths investors trust. And in a world full of noise, that steady reliability is exactly why GD continues to shine.

GD stock has also pulled ahead of its peer, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC), topping NOC’s 20.5% YTD climb and its 13.8% gains over the past 52 weeks. While NOC slipped 4.5% in the last three months, GD continued to edge higher.

The stock also carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus from 22 analysts covering it, with an average price target of $378.79, suggesting roughly 12% upside potential from current levels and reinforcing confidence in its trajectory.