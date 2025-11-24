Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Pulls Out Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Brought to you by Plus500: Leading futures trading platform with up to $200 bonus - Claim it now!

Cotton futures posted marginal gains of 9 to 16 points across the front months on Monday. Crude oil futures were up 83 cents per barrel to $58.89 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.022 higher to $100.135.

NASS released their last Crop Progress report for the year this afternoon showing the US cotton crop at 79% complete, behind the 80% average pace.

The 11/20 online auction from The Seam showed 4,368 bales sold at an average price of 60.77 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on November 21 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Friday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 61.44, up 9 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64, up 15 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.23, up 16 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.00s +0.15 +0.23%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 61.44s +0.09 +0.15%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 3
Chevron's Latest 5-Yr Plan Implies a Major Dividend Hike - CXX Stock Looks Cheap
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
GDP, Retail Sales and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot