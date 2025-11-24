Cotton Pulls Out Gains on Monday

Cotton futures posted marginal gains of 9 to 16 points across the front months on Monday. Crude oil futures were up 83 cents per barrel to $58.89 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.022 higher to $100.135.

NASS released their last Crop Progress report for the year this afternoon showing the US cotton crop at 79% complete, behind the 80% average pace.

The 11/20 online auction from The Seam showed 4,368 bales sold at an average price of 60.77 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on November 21 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Friday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 61.44, up 9 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64, up 15 points,