Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Posts Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Lean hog futures were up 40 cents to $1.50 across most nearby contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon with the 5-day rolling average at $74.08. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 90 cents on November 19 at $84.81. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up another 35 cents to $93.78per cwt. The butt and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 495,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 2,528 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $78.200, up $0.400,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $79.175, up $1.475

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $82.525, up $1.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 79.175s +1.475 +1.90%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.200s +0.400 +0.51%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 82.525s +1.225 +1.51%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 3
Chevron's Latest 5-Yr Plan Implies a Major Dividend Hike - CXX Stock Looks Cheap
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
GDP, Retail Sales and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot