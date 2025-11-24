Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Trading Higher Through Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

Cotton futures are showing 13 to 42 point gains across most contracts on Friday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up 50 cents per barrel to $58.56 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.027 higher to $100.140.

Commitment of Traders data, still delayed due to the government shutdown, showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding another 11,586 contracts to their net short position as of 10/7 to 76,326 contracts. 

The 11/20 online auction from The Seam showed 4,368 bales sold at an average price of 60.77 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on November 21 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Friday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect through Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 61.48, up 13 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.27, up 42 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.46, up 39 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.36 +0.51 +0.80%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 61.48 +0.13 +0.21%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot