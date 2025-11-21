Barchart.com
Hogs Post Losses on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Lean hog futures saw weakness on Friday, with contracts down $1.67 to $2.42. December saw back and forth trade to close with a 70 cent losses on the week. USDA’s national base hog price from the Friday PM report was down $1.23 from the day prior at $70.64. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on November 19 at $85.71. 

CFTC data for the week ending on 10/7 showed managed money trimming 5,048 contracts from their previous record net long position, at 141,240 as of that Tuesday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was back up $3.22 to $93.43 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $11.04. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.603 million head. That is 102,000 head below last week but up 22,625 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $77.800, down $1.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $77.700, down $1.950

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $81.300, down $2.425,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 77.700s -1.950 -2.45%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 77.800s -1.675 -2.11%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 81.300s -2.425 -2.90%
Lean Hogs

