Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nvidia Stock Breaks 100-Day Moving Average on Q3 Earnings Selloff. Should You Buy the NVDA Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares closed lower on Nov. 20 amid a broader rout in tech stocks driven by artificial intelligence (AI) bubble concerns and expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates. 

The semiconductor giant reported another blockbuster quarter and issued solid guidance for its Q4 this week, explicitly calling these concerns “overblown” on the earnings call. 

Still, Nvidia stock is losing steam, now hovering below its 100-day moving average (MA) at the $180 level. Failure to close above this support may accelerate bearish momentum in the days ahead. 

A graph on a white background AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

BofA Explains Why Nvidia Stock Remains Worth Owning

Bank of America’s senior analyst Vivek Arya expects the recent pressure on NVDA shares to prove temporary only. 

According to him, the chipmaker remains a “top pick” heading into 2026 as “AI demand continues to strengthen – and supply is being well-managed.”

The artificial intelligence stock is currently trading at 42x forward earnings, which Arya dubbed “compelling given potential for 40%+ EPS growth rates” in his research report. 

BofA maintains a “Buy” rating on Nvidia with a price target of $275, signaling potential upside of more than 50% from here.  

Supply-Demand Dynamics Warrant Buying the Dip in NVDA Shares

The supply-demand dynamics also suggest Nvidia shares are worth owning on the pullback. 

In a recent interview with CNBC, renowned Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said for every chip produced, Nvidia has 12 buyers lined up, adding “the Street is underestimating demand by up to 30%.”

This 1-to-12 supply-demand ratio reinforces that AI is not a bubble since supply tends to overshoot demand in bubble scenarios. For Nvidia, however, supply is being the bottleneck instead. 

NVDA stock remains attractive also because its margins stand at about 73% currently, well above 60% that many view as the “holy grail” for tech companies. 

Historically, the AI stock has delivered nearly 8% in November, which further adds to the overall investment thesis for Nvidia as a long-term winner in artificial intelligence infrastructure. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nvidia Heading into 2026?

The ongoing selloff in Nvidia stock hasn’t deterred other Wall Street analysts either. 

The consensus rating on NVDA shares remains at “Strong Buy” with the mean target of about $240 indicating potential upside of more than 33% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 174.87 -5.77 -3.19%
Nvidia Corp

Most Popular News

Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 1
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 3
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Soar on Robust Nvidia Earnings
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Rally Before the Open on Upbeat Nvidia Earnings, U.S. Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot