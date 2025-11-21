Barchart.com
Cattle Look to React to Lifting of Brazilian Tariffs

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Live cattle futures posted losses of $1.57 to $2.52 on the Thursday session. Open interest was down 1,374 contracts on Thursday. A few cash sales in the north have been reported at $215-220 this week, with most on the higher side of that range, and $224 in the South. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $340 dressed sales on 40 head of the 1,748 head offered and bids of $220-223.50 live. Feeder cattle futures posted losses of $3.05 to $5.07 on Thursday, with expiring November down $1.20. OI dropped 562 contracts on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.14 to $341.16 on November 19.

Late on Thursday, President Trump removed the 40% tariff on Brazilian beef imports (now at 26.4% with the active tariff rate quota), retroactive to November 13.

Beef export sales totaled 18,846 MT in the week ending on 10-2, the 4th largest total for the year. Shipments were tallied at 12,995 MT. 

A Reuters survey of analysts is looking for October placements to be tallied 7.9% below last year, with marketings seen down 7.6%. November 1 on feed is seen 2.2% below last year. The report will be released this afternoon.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $17.10. Choice boxes were up 5 cents to $371.28, while Select was 63 cents higher at $354.18. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 477,000 head. That 6,000 head above last week but 22,435 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $214.725, down $1.575,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $215.400, down $1.850,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $215.575, down $2.225,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $340.650, down $1.200,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $316.375, down $5.075,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $308.550, down $4.850,


