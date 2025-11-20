Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Continues Weakness on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

Live cattle futures are down $1.85 to $2.10 at midday. A few cash sales in the north have been reported at $215-220 this week, with most on the higher side of that range, and $224 in the South. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $340 dressed sales on 40 head of the 1,748 head offered and bids of $220-223.50 live. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.50 to $5.50 across most contracts on Thursday as the pressure continues. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 56 cents to $340.02 on November 18. 

Beef export sales totaled 18,846 MT in the week ending on 10-2, the 4th largest total for the year. Shipments were tallied at 12,995 MT. 

CFTC data was released on Wednesday afternoon, from before the big selloff for the week of September 30. Managed money cut back 8,791 contracts from their net long as of the end of September to 116,112 contracts. In feeder cattle, speculators were trimming 752 contracts from their net long position to 23,575 contracts on 9/30.

A Reuters survey of analysts is looking for October placements to be tallied 7.9% below last year, with marketings seen down 7.6%. November 1 on feed is seen 2.2% below last year. The report will be released on Friday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $17.10. Choice boxes slipped 29 cents to $370.94, while Select was 29 cents lower at $353.84. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 357,000 head. That 6,000 head above last week but 15,451 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $214.425, down $1.875,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $215.275, down $1.975,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $215.725, down $2.075,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.675, down $1.175

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $316.075, down $5.375

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $308.425, down $4.975


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 216.150 -1.650 -0.76%
Live Cattle
LEG26 215.825 -1.425 -0.66%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 215.100 -1.200 -0.55%
Live Cattle
GFF26 316.500 -4.950 -1.54%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 340.350 -1.500 -0.44%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 308.875 -4.525 -1.44%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 2
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot