Cattle Collapsing on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Live cattle futures are down $4.90 to $5.30 losses across most contracts on Wednesday. A few cash sales in the north has been reported at $220 this week. Bids have been reported at $218 in the North and $224 in the South. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction s showed no sales on the 1,576 head offered and bids at $220-221 live and $340 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are falling $6.50 to $7 in the nearbys on Wednesday, with Nov up a nickel. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.43 to $339.46 on November 17. 

Census trade data for August was released this morning, with a total of 190.7 million lbs of beef exports during August, which was the lowest for any month since June 2020 and the lowest for August since 2015.

A Reuters survey of analysts is looking for October placements to be tallied 7.9% below last year, with marketings seen down 7.6%. November 1 on feed is seen 2.2% below last year.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $19.20. Choice boxes were back up 30 cents to $372.26, while Select was $1.89 lower at $353.06. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 237,000 head. That 8,000 head above last week but 10,273 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $214.750, down $5.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $215.675, down $5.175,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $216.350, down $4.975,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.825, up $0.050

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $319.500, down $6.550

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $311.425, down $6.975


