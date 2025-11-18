Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Ease Lower into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Leading futures trading platform with up to $200 bonus - Claim it now!

Live cattle futures saw weakness into the Tuesday close, down 50 cents to $1.25. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures were mixed on Tuesday, with contracts mostly steady to a quarter lower and November up 92 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.43 to $339.46 on November 17. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction sold 6,526 head, with sales listed as steady.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $17.00. Choice boxes were back up $1.54 to $371.95, while Select was $1.35 lower at $354.95. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 237,000 head. That 8,000 head above last week but 10,273 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $220.025, down $1.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $220.850, down $0.925,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $221.325, down $0.500,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $340.775, up $0.925,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $326.050, down $0.225,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $318.400, down $0.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 221.325s -0.500 -0.23%
Live Cattle
LEG26 220.850s -0.925 -0.42%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 220.025s -1.250 -0.56%
Live Cattle
GFF26 326.050s -0.225 -0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 340.775s +0.925 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 318.400s -0.150 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 3
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Shows 71,000 Calls Hit the Tape for Applied Digital Stock – How You Should Play APLD Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot