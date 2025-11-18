Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cloudflare Stock Breaks 100-Day Moving Average Amid Widespread Internet Outage. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Cloudflare logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock
The Cloudflare logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

Cloudflare (NET) shares opened in the red on Tuesday, Nov. 18 as the internet services company suffered a global outage that triggered partial or complete downtime across services, including ChatGPT and PayPal (PYPL)

The selloff pushed NET stock decisively below its 100-day moving average (MA), a key support that, when breached, signals accelerated downward momentum ahead. 

At its intraday low, Cloudflare stock was down about 25% versus its year-to-date high on Tuesday.

A graph with lines and numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Is Cloudflare Stock Worth Buying on the Pullback?

Despite the 100-day MA indicating bearish momentum ahead, the post-incident dip in NET shares is worth buying given the aforementioned outage is unlikely to hurt the company’s financials.

Why? Because most of its clients are on long-term contracts or SLAs (Service Level Agreements), which typically allow for brief disruptions without major penalties. 

What it means is that the loss of revenue from today’s outage will likely be limited only. 

Meanwhile, Cloudflare’s rapid response, resolving the issue within hours, may contain reputational damage as well, further paving the way for its share price to recover heading into 2026. 

TD Cowen Sees Massive Upside in NET Shares

TD Cowen analysts also seem to believe that the outage on Nov. 18 will likely prove a short-term hiccup for Cloudflare shares only, not a long-term setback. 

In a research note on Tuesday, they reiterated their “Buy” rating on the California-based company, with a $265 price target indicating potential upside of nearly 40% from here. 

Investors should consider investing in the cloud stock on recent weakness also because historically (over the past four years), it has gained more than 10% on average in November. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Cloudflare

TD Cowen isn’t the only Wall Street firm that’s recommending sticking with Cloudflare stock for 2026. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on NET shares remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of about $250 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from current levels. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PYPL 60.73 -1.16 -1.87%
Paypal Holdings
NET 197.76 -4.49 -2.22%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 3
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Shows 71,000 Calls Hit the Tape for Applied Digital Stock – How You Should Play APLD Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot