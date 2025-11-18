This Safe-and-Steady Dividend Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs

Welltower (WELL) is a $135 billion REIT focused on senior housing, healthcare, and outpatient facilities.

Shares have strong technical momentum and are trading at a new all-time high.

WELL stock is up 45% in the past year and over 50% in the year to date.

Analyst sentiment is mostly positive, with multiple “Buy” ratings and price targets up to $246.

Valued at $135 billion, Welltower (WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is engaged in investments with senior housing operators, post-acute care providers, and health systems. Its portfolio is concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the U.K.

In addition to this, the company also offers a vast range of property management and development services. Welltower’s consolidated portfolio can be categorized into three operating segments: triple-net, senior housing opportunities, and outpatient medical facilities.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. WELL checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 17, the stock has gained 13.35%.

Welltower hit an all-time high of $199.11 in morning trading on Nov. 18.

WELL has a Weighted Alpha of +52.67.

Welltower has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 45.07% over the past year.

WELL has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $199.02 with a 50-day moving average of $177.11.

Welltower has made 12 new highs and gained 13.52% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.53.

There’s a technical support level around $195.18.

$135 billion market capitalization.

39.16x trailing price-earnings ratio

1.49% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to grow 30.44% this year and another 17.34% next year.

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street and individual investors like this stock.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 16 “Strong Buys,” 2 “Moderate Buys,” and 2 “Hold,” opinions on the stock with price targets between $162 and $246.

Value Line rates the stock “Below Average” but has a price target of $214.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Buy” with a price target of $210.

Morningstar thinks with the stock’s recent runup, it’s 12% overvalued.

1,240 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 118 think it won't.

44,930 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

With very high financial strength and a secure dividend, long-term investors might want to put this on a dividend reinvestment (DRIP) plan.

