Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Start the Week Mixed

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

Lean hog futures posted mixed Monday trade, with contracts up 7 cents to 20 cents lower across the front months. Preliminary open interest suggested a rotations of ownership, up 372 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was up 30 cents from Friday at $76.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 89 cents on November 13 at $87.94. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down 21 cents to $97.01 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Monday at 494,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 4,006 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $78.575, up $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $79.425, up $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $83.025, down $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 79.425s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.575s +0.075 +0.10%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 83.025s -0.125 -0.15%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 4
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot