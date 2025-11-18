Hogs Start the Week Mixed

Lean hog futures posted mixed Monday trade, with contracts up 7 cents to 20 cents lower across the front months. Preliminary open interest suggested a rotations of ownership, up 372 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was up 30 cents from Friday at $76.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 89 cents on November 13 at $87.94.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down 21 cents to $97.01 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Monday at 494,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 4,006 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $78.575, up $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.425, up $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $83.025, down $0.125,