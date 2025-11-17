Barchart.com
Hogs See Mixed Action to Start the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Lean hog futures posted mixed Monday trade, with contracts up 7 cents to 20 cents lower across the front months. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was up 30 cents from Friday at $76.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 89 cents on November 13 at $87.94. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down 21 cents to $97.01 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Monday at 494,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 4,006 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $78.575, up $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $79.425, up $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $83.025, down $0.125,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 79.425s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.575s +0.075 +0.10%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 83.025s -0.125 -0.15%
Lean Hogs

