Cotton Trading Higher on Monday

Cotton futures are up 1 to 11 points on the Monday midday trade. Crude oil futures are down 2 cents per barrel to $60.07 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.221 higher to $99.420.
The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 416 bales sold with an average price of 63.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 11/14 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on November 14 with the certified stocks level at 19,244 bales. The Adjusted World Price was reported last week at 51.83 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.
Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.5, up 1 point,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.24, up 11 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.41, up 6 points
