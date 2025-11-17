Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Bouncing on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures are $1.40 to $1.70 at midday. Cash trade was reported at $225-227 last week across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.35 to $4.65 at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.31 to $343.73 on November 13. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 7,000 head for sale, with early demand noted as good.

On Friday, the White House cut back the tariffs on several food import items, specifically beef among others, though Brazil still has a 40% tariff. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday AM report, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $15.02. Choice boxes were down 74 cents to $369.99, while Select was 73 cents higher at $354.97. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 576,000. That is 16,000 head above last week and 32,810 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $220.550, up $1.400,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.000, up $1.475,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.200, up $1.625,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.050, up $1.375

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $325.200, up $4.650

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $317.400, up $4.050


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 221.775 +2.200 +1.00%
Live Cattle
LEG26 221.525 +2.000 +0.91%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 221.050 +1.900 +0.87%
Live Cattle
GFF26 325.825 +5.275 +1.65%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 340.125 +1.450 +0.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 318.350 +5.000 +1.60%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 3
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot