Hogs Look to New Week of Trade

Lean hog futures posted Friday gains of 30 to 55 cents, as December was down 90 cents on the week. Open interest was down 2,497 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was reported at $75.84, which was down $2.02 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 3 cents on November 12 at $88.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $1.96 to $97.22 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported lower, with the butt leading the way higher, up $7.17. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week totaling 2.716 million head. That is 88,000 head above last week on a large Saturday kill and 83,820 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $78.500, up $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.375, up $0.525

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $83.150, up $0.300,