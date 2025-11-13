This Frozen Orange Juice May Not Be Worth the Squeeze as Prices Fall

January orange juice (OJF26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for January frozen concentrated orange juice futures (FCOJ) that prices are trending lower and this week hit a multi-month low. The bears have the firm near-term technical advantage. That means the path of least resistance for prices remains sideways to lower.

Fundamentally, FCOJ futures prices are declining amid good production outlooks in countries like Brazil and on weakening U.S. consumer demand. The natural high sugar level in orange juice has many consumers switching to alternative, healthier fruit drinks.

A move in FCOJ futures below chart support at $1.6750 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $1.0000 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $2.0000.

