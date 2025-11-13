Barchart.com
Hogs Look to Thursday with Weaker Cash and Cutout

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Lean hog futures fell to weakness on Wednesday, with losses of $1.20 to $1.80 at the close. Open interest was down 3,558 contracts on the day, as 10,331 contracts were exiting December. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $78.78, down $3.34 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on November 10 at $89.17. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down another $1.24 to $96.14 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 494,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.448 million head. That is 26,000 head below last week but 17,499 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.625, down $1.725,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.525, down $1.700

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $85.550, down $1.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Reserve Your Spot