Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 63 to 77 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are falling $2.53/barrel to $58.51 so far on the day, with the US dollar index $0.014 higher to $99.330.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,583 bales sold with an average price of 63.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 11/11 at 75.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,490 on November 11 with the certified stocks level at 17,239 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 63.11, down 77 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.75, down 63 points,