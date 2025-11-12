Barchart.com
Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Green cotton boll via shutterstock
Cotton futures are trading with 63 to 77 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are falling $2.53/barrel to $58.51 so far on the day, with the US dollar index $0.014 higher to $99.330.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,583 bales sold with an average price of 63.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 11/11 at 75.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,490 on November 11 with the certified stocks level at 17,239 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 63.11, down 77 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.75, down 63 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.93, down 64 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.78 -0.60 -0.92%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 63.12 -0.76 -1.19%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

