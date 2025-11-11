This Penny Stock Just Tripled on an AI Deal. Should You Buy Its Shares Here?

A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_

Movano (MOVE) shares more than tripled on Nov. 10 after announcing an all-stock merger with Corvex, an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure.

The transaction transforms MOVE from a health-tech firm focused on wearable devices into an AI infrastructure pure-play. It values each of its shares at $6.25, representing a significant premium.

Movano stock reversed some of its intraday gains on Monday, though, and closed up “just” 149.7%. Shares are down in Tuesday morning trading.

MOVE Stock Remains Unattractive Due to Dilution Risk

While the Corvex deal positions MOVE to benefit from sustained momentum in artificial intelligence, several critical warning signs suggest caution in playing it at current levels.

Following the merger, Movano shareholders will own less than 4% of the combined entity, indicating the original business has limited value in this transaction.

This overwhelming dilution risk for existing investors makes MOVE shares rather unattractive to own at about $10.92 apiece at the time of writing.

Essentially, the Corvex agreement is a reverse takeover.

Movano Shares Are Evidently Overvalued

MOVE stock is currently trading more than 70% above the deal price, which further reinforces that the post-announcement rally has gone a bit too far.

Plus, legal challenges have also emerged, with securities law firm Brodsky & Smith investigating whether the company’s board breached its fiduciary duties by failing to conduct a fair process and secure adequate value for shareholders.

The timing of this legal investigation raises legitimate concern about whether this transaction truly serves the best interests of existing Movano stockholders.

All in all, at their current valuation, Movano shares appear to be pricing in significant execution success and market share gains that remain speculative at best.

Movano Doesn’t Receive Wall Street Coverage

Movano’s penny stock status and absence of Wall Street coverage are among other red flags on its stock heading into 2026.

These suggest limited institutional interest and unusually elevated risk of high volatility ahead, substantiating that there may be better small-cap names out there for AI exposure than MOVE shares.