Cotton Posts Monday Gains

Cotton futures were up 55 to 69 points to close out the Monday session. Crude oil futures were up 30 cents/barrel to $60.05 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.029 higher to $99.50.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed 329 bales sold with an average price of 60.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points on 11/7 at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.31, up 69 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.77, up 63 points,