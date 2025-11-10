Hogs Rallying on Monday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing $1.82 to $3.15 gains on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday AM was reported at $84.29, down 19 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on November 6 at $90.05.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday morning report was up $3.45 to $102.43 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the butt up $7.06. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.633 million head. That is 61,000 head above last week but 32,279 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.550, up $3.150,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $81.750, up $2.400