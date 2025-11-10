Barchart.com
Hogs Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are showing $1.82 to $3.15 gains on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday AM was reported at $84.29, down 19 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on November 6 at $90.05.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday morning report was up $3.45 to $102.43 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the butt up $7.06. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.633 million head. That is 61,000 head above last week but 32,279 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $82.550, up $3.150,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $81.750, up $2.400

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $85.225, up $1.825,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.825 +3.475 +4.38%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 82.775s +3.375 +4.25%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.675s +3.275 +3.93%
Lean Hogs

