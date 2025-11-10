As Trump Doubles Down on Nuclear Energy, Here Is the Top-Rated Stock to Buy

When President Donald Trump decides to move the needle, he does not tiptoe around it. This year, Trump has been on a mission to supercharge America’s energy output, with his eyes now firmly set on nuclear energy . Most recently, that mission has taken shape in the form of an $80 billion deal with nuclear powerhouse Westinghouse, aimed at constructing a new fleet of nuclear reactors across the United States.

The deal, announced on Oct. 28, brings together Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) and investment giant Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in a strategic partnership. The move directly answers Trump’s executive orders from May, which laid out a target to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity by 2050.

Somewhere in this power-packed storyline sits ASP Isotopes (ASPI), emerging as a beneficiary of the nuclear wave. For an investor who likes both science and momentum, this name suddenly reads like a headline. ASPI stock rose 3.4% intraday after the Oct. 28 news.

ASPI stock also saw a 31% intraday rise on Oct. 13 after the company unveiled recent business updates. Indeed, ASP Isotopes reported that it had secured major supply deals , expanded production, and moved into radiopharmaceuticals. That sequence turned a policy push into commercial realities and made investors reassess what growth could look like when government strategy meets private capability.

These updates caused the stock to reach a fresh 52-week high of $14.49 on Oct. 14. That said, it seems to be the beginning of a completely new era in energy innovation for ASP Isotopes.

About ASP Isotopes Stock

ASP Isotopes (ASPI), based in Washington, DC, is an advanced materials company specializing in isotope enrichment technologies that power everything from nuclear medicine and clean energy to advanced industrial applications. Holding a market capitalizaton of nearly $841 million , its products help power medical imaging systems, drug development breakthroughs, and next-generation nuclear reactors.

Year-to-date (YTD), ASPI stock has climbed 94% . The rally has only intensified, with a 37% leap over the past six months.

ASPI is currently valued at 172 times sales, which is an astonishing figure when compared to the industry average. However, such figures are not solely the result of hype. They also show conviction.

ASP Isotopes Misses on Q2 Earnings

Aug. 15 brought a mix of progress and pressure for ASP Isotopes as it reported fiscal 2025 second-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $1.2 million , up 17% year-over-year (YOY), thanks largely to PET Labs’ strong nuclear medical dose sales. Still, it fell short of Wall Street’s $1.6 million forecast.

The slight miss did not overshadow the story of steady advancement. Gross profit climbed 36% year-over-year (YOY) to $572,100, showing that the company’s fundamentals are intact despite a few growing pains.

Operationally, ASP Isotopes continues to shift gears toward full commercial operations. But expansion comes at a price. Operating expenses jumped 59% YOY to $12.5 million, driven by an 86% surge in R&D spending to $879,900 and a 57% rise in SG&A costs to $11.7 million.

The bottom line showed a net loss of $75.2 million, a massive deterioration from last year’s number, mainly due to a $63.8 million non-cash charge tied to fair value changes in convertible notes. Meanwhile, loss per share widened 329% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.03 and missed analyst expectations of $0.11.

Still, liquidity remains solid, with $67.7 million in cash and equivalents at June-end, bolstered by newly raised capital. Moreover, management remains confident as three isotope enrichment plants are now operational, and the company has completed its first customer shipments of Ytterbium-176 and Silicon-28.

ASP Isotopes projects 2026 revenues from new isotopes to reach between $50 million and $70 million , paving the way for strong industry leadership. Meanwhile, analysts expect Q3 fiscal 2025 EPS to jump by a staggering 832,600% .

What Do Analysts Expect for ASP Isotopes Stock?

Wall Street’s outlook for ASPI stock leans optimistic. The stock carries a “Strong Buy” consensus, with one analyst rating it a “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $11 indicates potential upside of 21% from the current levels.