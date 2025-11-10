Hogs Look to Monday Trade

Lean hog futures are mixed trade at Friday’s close, with nearby December up 42 cents and other contracts down 50 cents. December was still down $21.87 on the week. Preliminary open interest was down 2,973 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday PM was reported at $83.99, down 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 26 cents on November 4 at $90.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was up $1.80 to $98.98 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower, down $4.40. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.633 million head. That is 61,000 head above last week but 32,279 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $79.400, up $0.425,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.350, down $0.475

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $83.400, down $0.500,