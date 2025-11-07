Barchart.com
Nat-Gas Prices Fall on Warm US Temps and Higher US Production

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Fri Nov 7, 2:19PM CST Columnist

Jack up drilling rigs off coast by Elliot Day via Pixabay
December Nymex natural gas (NGZ25) on Friday closed down -0.042 (-0.96%).

Dec nat-gas prices settled lower on Friday as forecasts of mild US weather could curb heating demand for nat-gas.  Forecaster G2 said Friday that warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected in the western two-thirds of the US for November 12-16 and are expected to remain above-normal for November 17-21.  Nat-gas prices extended their losses Friday on the outlook for higher US nat-gas production after a weekly report from Baker Hughes showed active US nat-gas rigs increased to a 2.25-year high.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices.  On October 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 110.0 bcf/day (+8.1% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 77.0 bcf/day (-2.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 17.3 bcf/day (-0.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended November 1 rose +0.05% y/y to 73,730 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 1 rose +2.89% y/y to 4,282,216 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 31 rose +33 bcf, right on the market consensus, but below the 5-year weekly average of +42 bcf.  As of October 31, nat-gas inventories were up +0.4% y/y and were +4.3% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of November 5, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending November 7 rose by +3 to a 2.25-year high of 128 rigs.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


