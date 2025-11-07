Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falling Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 13 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Cotton futures are trading with Friday midday losses of 69 to 92 points. Crude oil futures are 8 cents/barrel to $59.35 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.270 lower to $99.315.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 2,261 bales sold with an average price of 63.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/6 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 6 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 63.63, down 91 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.08, down 69 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.24, down 74 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 65.11 -0.66 -1.00%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 63.67 -0.87 -1.35%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 2
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock 2026 Prediction: Can NVDA’s Gravity-Defying Rally Continue?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Dutch Bros Beat Earnings But the Real Story Behind BROS Stock is the Hidden Arbitrage Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot