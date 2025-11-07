Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 32 minutes ago
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares have slipped in recent sessions after the company’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, said China will “win the AI race” due to its regulatory agility and cheaper energy access.

The recent selloff has pushed NVDA stock below its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating bearish momentum ahead, at least in the near term. 

Despite the aforementioned decline, however, Nvidia stock remains up a whopping 100% versus its year-to-date low in early April.

A graph on a screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Why Is the 20-Day MA Significant for Nvidia Stock?

NVDA shares’ break below their 20-day MA signals a potential shift in short-term momentum from bullish to bearish. 

The 20-day moving average is a widely watched technical indicator that reflects recent price trends. A drop below it suggests weakening buying pressure, often making traders sell their positions en masse.

For high-momentum stocks like Nvidia, which have rallied sharply, this breach can prompt profit-taking and algorithmic selling. 

Additionally, it raises caution among institutional investors as well, especially if accompanied by high volume or negative news, such as Jensen Huang’s recent remarks. 

Why Did NVDA Shares Slip on Huang’s Remarks?

Huang’s comments have weighed on Nvidia shares this month mostly because traders interpreted them as a sign of intensifying competition, especially amid tightening U.S. export restrictions. 

Sure, the semiconductor giant has secured approval to sell its H20 chips to Chinese customers, but the country’s regulatory authority has reportedly discouraged domestic companies from buying them. 

These mixed signals raise questions about NVDA’s long-term exposure to Beijing.  

Note that Nvidia stock has its next key support around the $184 level, coinciding with its 50-day MA. A break below that price could accelerate bearish momentum heading into 2026. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Nvidia

Beyond technicals, however, the fundamental case for owning Nvidia shares for the longer term remains intact, which is why Wall Street firms continue to recommend buying it at current levels. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on NVDA stock sits at “Strong Buy” with the mean target of about $235 indicating potential upside of more than 25% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 182.68 -5.40 -2.87%
Nvidia Corp

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 2
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 3
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
Dutch Bros Beat Earnings But the Real Story Behind BROS Stock is the Hidden Arbitrage Trade
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 5
This AI Stock Surpassed Nvidia’s Rally and Still Looks Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot