Cotton Heads Lower into Thursday’s Close

Cotton futures were down 62 to 75 points in the front months on Thursday. Crude oil futures were down 7 cents/barrel to $59.53 on the day, with the US dollar index down $0.499 to $99.560.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,463 bales sold with an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on 11/5 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.48, down 75 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.74, down 66 points,