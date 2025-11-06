Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Posting Losses on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are down 10 to 85 cents in the nearbys, with some deferreds higher on Thursday. Thursday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head offered, with bids at $226-228. Outside of that, Northern sales have been reported at $230-230.50, with $232 Southern sales this week. Feeder cattle are easing lower by $3 to $4.50 on the Thursday session following Wednesday’s limit losses. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.61 to $349.42 on November 4. Both live ($10.75) and feeder ($13.75) futures have expanded limits on Thursday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $15.96. Choice boxes were down 29 cents to $377.97, while Select was $1.76 higher at $362.01. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 117,000 head, taking the week’s total to 344,000. That is 1,000 head above last week but 17,358 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $219.675, down $0.850,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $218.025, down $0.100,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $217.950, up $0.375,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $322.725, down $3.000

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $316.775, down $3.200

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $311.350, down $4.325


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 216.700 -0.875 -0.40%
Live Cattle
LEG26 216.750s -1.375 -0.63%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 218.775s -1.750 -0.79%
Live Cattle
GFF26 315.600s -4.375 -1.37%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 322.050s -3.675 -1.13%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 311.000s -4.675 -1.48%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot