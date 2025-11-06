Barchart.com
Cotton Back to Weaker Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock
Cotton price action is down 20 to 25 points across most contracts on Thursday morning. Futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents higher at the close. Crude oil futures were down 96 cents/barrel to $59.60 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.065 to $100.005.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 729 bales sold with an average price of 65.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/4 at 77.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.23, up 3 points, currently down 24 cents

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.4, down 2 points, currently down 23 cents

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.57, unch, currently down 24 cents


