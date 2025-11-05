Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Looking to Wednesday Trade Following Tuesday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures were down $4.35 to $5.025 to close out the day. Preliminary open interest was down 1,483 in December, but up 2,615 contracts across the rest. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. Last week ranged from $230 to $232 in the north, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle closed the Tuesday session with contracts down $7.30 to $7.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.46 to $346.79 on November 3. The weekly OKC auction has 5,544 head for sale, with action noted $10-25 higher for heifers and feeder steers, with steer calves +$20-30. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $16.33. Choice boxes were up $1.67 to $377.58, while Select was $1.32 higher at $361.25. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 118,000 head, taking the week’s total to 227,000. That is 3,000 head above last week but 18,977 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $227.775, down $4.425,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $225.375, down $5.025,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $224.825, down $4.525,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.975, down $7.600,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $329.225, down $7.300,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $324.925, down $7.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 224.825s -4.525 -1.97%
Live Cattle
LEG26 225.375s -5.025 -2.18%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 227.775s -4.425 -1.91%
Live Cattle
GFF26 329.225s -7.300 -2.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 334.975s -7.600 -2.22%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 324.925s -7.600 -2.29%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot