Cotton Posts Losses on Tuesday, with Outside Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton futures posted losses of 40 to 53 points across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were down 67 cents/barrel to $60.38 on the day, with the US dollar index back up $0.348 to $100.055.

The November 3 online auction from The Seam showed 5,296 bales sold with an average price of 62.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 40 points on Friday at 76.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/3 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.15, down 53 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.38, down 50 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.55, down 47 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

