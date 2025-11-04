Cotton Posts Losses on Tuesday, with Outside Pressure

Cotton futures posted losses of 40 to 53 points across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were down 67 cents/barrel to $60.38 on the day, with the US dollar index back up $0.348 to $100.055.

The November 3 online auction from The Seam showed 5,296 bales sold with an average price of 62.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 40 points on Friday at 76.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/3 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.15, down 53 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.38, down 50 points,