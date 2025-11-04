Barchart.com
Cattle Resume Selling on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago

Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Live cattle futures are down $4.35 to $4.65 so far at midday. Cash trade ranged from $230 to $232 in the north last week, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are posting $7 to $7.50 losses on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.92 to $343.33 on October 31. The weekly OKC auction has 5,544 head for sale, with action noted $10-25 higher for heifers and feeder steers, with steer calves +$20-30. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.54. Choice boxes were up $1.61 to $377.64, while Select was $3.17 higher at $363.10. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last Monday but 11,597 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $227.850, down $4.350,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $225.750, down $4.650,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $224.900, down $4.450,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.400, down $7.175

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $329.425, down $7.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $325.150, down $7.375


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 226.125 -3.225 -1.41%
Live Cattle
LEG26 226.800 -3.600 -1.56%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 229.000 -3.200 -1.38%
Live Cattle
GFF26 331.125 -5.400 -1.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 336.900 -5.675 -1.66%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 326.800 -5.725 -1.72%
Feeder Cattle

