Cotton Starting Tuesday with Weakness

Cotton price action is down 40 to 52 points so far on Tuesday. Futures pulled out strength on Monday, with contracts up 12 to 15 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up 4 cents/barrel to $61.02, with the US dollar index back up $0.075 to $99.705.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.68, up 14 points, currently down 52 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.88, up 15 points, currently down 41 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 68.02, up 12 points, currently down 44 points