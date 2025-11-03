Cotton Closes with Gains on Monday

Cotton futures pulled out strength on Monday, with contracts up 12 to 15 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up 4 cents/barrel to $61.02, with the US dollar index back up $0.075 to $99.705.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.68, up 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.88, up 15 points,