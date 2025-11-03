Barchart.com
Cotton Closes with Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Cotton futures pulled out strength on Monday, with contracts up 12 to 15 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up 4 cents/barrel to $61.02, with the US dollar index back up $0.075 to $99.705.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.68, up 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.88, up 15 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 68.02, up 12 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 66.88s +0.15 +0.22%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 65.68s +0.14 +0.21%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

