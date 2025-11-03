Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 41 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are $2.50 to $2.80 higher at the Monday close to post strength to start to the week. Cash trade ranged from $230 to $232 in the north last week, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures were higher at the close, with $3.70 to $5.40 gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.92 to $343.33 on October 31. The weekly OKC auction has 5,400 head for sale, with action noted $15-25 higher for heifers and feeder steers, with on steer calves +$20-30. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.32. Choice boxes were up $1.12 to $379.25, while Select was $1.28 higher at $359.93. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last Monday but 11,597 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $232.200, up $2.525,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.400, up $2.725,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.350, up $2.625,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $342.575, up $3.700,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $336.525, up $4.625,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $332.525, up $5.400,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 229.350s +2.625 +1.16%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.400s +2.725 +1.20%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 232.200s +2.525 +1.10%
Live Cattle
GFF26 336.525s +4.625 +1.39%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 342.575s +3.700 +1.09%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 332.525s +5.400 +1.65%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 1
Apple's Free Cash Flow Surges, Implying AAPL Stock Could Be 20% Too Cheap
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 2
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 3
The Saturday Spread: Exploiting the Information Arbitrage That No One is Talking About
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Earnings, Manufacturing Data and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Rows of crops by oticki via iStock 5
What Commodity Sector Looks Best This Holiday Season?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot