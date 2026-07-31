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Hogs Rally into the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures were 22 cents to $1.50 higher across the board on Friday, with August hogs down $4 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.41 on Friday afternoon, down 64 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a penny on July 29 at $98.44. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money slashing 7,273 contracts from their previously near record net short position in the week of July 28. That took the net short to 10,884 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 18 cents in the Friday morning report, at $101.46. The picnic, ham, and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week to date total at 2.284 million head, through Saturday. That is 21,000 head above the previous week and 55,494 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.850, up $0.425,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $84.850, up $1.500

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $75.675, up $1.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 84.850s +1.500 +1.80%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 98.850s +0.425 +0.43%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 75.675s +1.150 +1.54%
Lean Hogs

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