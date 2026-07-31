Hogs Rally into the Weekend

Lean hog futures were 22 cents to $1.50 higher across the board on Friday, with August hogs down $4 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.41 on Friday afternoon, down 64 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a penny on July 29 at $98.44.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money slashing 7,273 contracts from their previously near record net short position in the week of July 28. That took the net short to 10,884 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 18 cents in the Friday morning report, at $101.46. The picnic, ham, and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week to date total at 2.284 million head, through Saturday. That is 21,000 head above the previous week and 55,494 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.850, up $0.425,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $84.850, up $1.500