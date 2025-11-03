Cotton Slipping Back on Monday Morning

Cotton price action is down 4 to 18 points on Monday morning. Futures were up 4 to 42 points to close the Friday session, as December was up 134 on the week. Crude oil futures were back up 30 cents/barrel to $60.87, with the US dollar index back up $0.197 to $99.545.
The October 30 online auction from The Seam showed 699 bales sold with an average price of 63.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Thursday at 77.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,303 bales on 10/30, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.54, up 42 points, currently down 18 points
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.73, up 4 points, currently down 6 points
May 26 Cotton closed at 67.9, down 1 point, currently down 4 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.