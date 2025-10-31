Barchart.com
Cotton Posts Gains on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Cotton futures were up 4 to 42 points to close the Friday session, as December was up 134 on the week. Crude oil futures were back up 30 cents/barrel to $60.87, with the US dollar index back up $0.197 to $99.545.

The October 30 online auction from The Seam showed 699 bales sold with an average price of 63.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Thursday at 77.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,303 bales on 10/30, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.54, up 42 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.73, up 4 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.9, down 1 point


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 66.73s +0.04 +0.06%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 65.54s +0.42 +0.64%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

