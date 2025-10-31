Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Penny Stock Just Reported a 1,000% Increase in Revenue. Should You Buy It Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_
A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_

AMTD Digital (HKD) stock as much as tripled on Friday after the digital solutions platform posted a more than 10x year-over-year increase in its six-month revenue to $73.2 million. 

In the earnings release, Feridun Hamdullahpur, the company’s chairman, also said HKD is “fully committed to deliver long-term values to all of our shareholders.”

Following the initial frenzy, HKD shares have pulled back in recent hours and are now up about 70% only versus their previous close. 

A graph showing a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

What Helped AMTD Grow Its Revenue So Quickly

AMTD attributed its staggering 1,085% increase in revenue in the six months ending April 30 to the acquisition of The General Essentials Group (TGE). 

TGE is a media and lifestyle conglomerate the NYSE-listed firm bought in October 2024. The transaction transformed its revenue mix and positioned it as a more diversified digital platform. 

According to the company’s press release, TGE contributed materially to its media, entertainment, and hospitality segments, including fashion advertising, luxury publishing, and VIP services. 

On Friday, AMTD Digital also committed to expanding its global footprint, further adding fuel to the HKD stock price rally. 

Why HKD Shares Remain Super Risky to Own

Despite impressive growth metrics, investors must tread with caution on AMTD due to an apparent lack of cost discipline. 

A sharp increase in expenses triggered a 52% year-over-year decline in the company’s six-month earnings per share (EPS) to $0.22, indicating profitability challenges. 

Investors should also note that even after a massive rally on Friday, HKD is going for less than $5, which makes it a penny stock – a status often tied with volatility, limited liquidity, and speculative trading. 

All in all, until AMTD demonstrates that it can scale efficiently and control costs, its stock’s appeal to serious investors will remain rather muted. 

HKD Stock Does Not Receive Wall Street Coverage

Another red flag on HKD shares heading into 2026 is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This signals limited institutional interest, lack of credible valuation benchmarks, and lower overall visibility for investors. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HKD 2.9500 +1.2600 +74.56%
Amtd Digital Inc ADR

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 2
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot