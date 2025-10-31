Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Soar on the Outlook for Colder US Temps

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ25) on Friday closed up +0.168 (+4.25%).

Dec nat-gas prices on Friday rallied sharply to a 7-month nearest-futures high on the outlook for colder US temperatures next month, which could potentially boost heating demand for nat-gas.  Forecaster Vaisala said Friday that weather forecasts shifted cooler in the Midwest and East for November 10-14.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 108.9 bcf/day (+6.6% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 79.0 bcf/day (+10.4% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 17.4 bcf/day (+4.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 25 rose +1.9% y/y to 72,772 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 25 rose +2.9% y/y to 4,282,176 GWh.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices.  On October 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 24 rose +74 bcf, right on the market consensus, but above the 5-year weekly average of +67 bcf.  As of October 24, nat-gas inventories were up +0.5% y/y and were +4.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of October 29, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 31 rose by +4 to a 2.25-year high of 125 rigs.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGZ25 4.111 +0.155 +3.92%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 2
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot