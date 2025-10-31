Cotton Reverting Higher on Friday

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton futures are up 12 to 43 points so far through the Friday session. Crude oil futures are back up 22 cents/barrel to $60.80, with the US dollar index back up $0.252 to $99.600.

The October 30 online auction from The Seam showed 699 bales sold with an average price of 63.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Thursday at 77.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,303 bales on 10/30, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.55, up 43 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.84, up 15 points,